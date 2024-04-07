Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Maxim Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $406.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.77 and a 200 day moving average of $394.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $316.43 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

