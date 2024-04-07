Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys Shares of 34,800 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

