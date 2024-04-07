Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FMC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

