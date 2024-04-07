Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

