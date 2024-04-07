Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Reliance by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,081,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 27,948.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reliance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $340.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $341.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.28 and a 200-day moving average of $285.64.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.