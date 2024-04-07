Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.39.

AMAT opened at $207.85 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average of $165.05. The stock has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

