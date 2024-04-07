Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Ingredion worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ingredion by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317,509 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ingredion by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 230,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,922 shares of company stock worth $6,903,154 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Down 0.6 %

Ingredion stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.43. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.