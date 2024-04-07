Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 126,296 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 126,296 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.11 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

