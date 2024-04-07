Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 18,593 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,593 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.