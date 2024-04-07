Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.66.

DPZ opened at $493.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.59. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

