Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 696 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $942.70 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $959.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $885.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

