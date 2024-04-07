Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

