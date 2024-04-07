Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,654,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,834,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Altus Power news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,654,907 shares in the company, valued at $120,834,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,673 shares of company stock valued at $530,948. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Altus Power by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altus Power by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 77,726 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $734.95 million, a PE ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

