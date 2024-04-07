Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.11.

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

Ameren stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

