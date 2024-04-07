Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.20.

APH stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $2,875,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,751,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

