Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,060 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $92,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $194.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

