Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roche by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Roche by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. Roche has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

