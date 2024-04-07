Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th.
OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. Roche has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $40.48.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
