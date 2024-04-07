Analysts Set Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price at $13.04

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $499.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,489 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

