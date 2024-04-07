Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $18.89

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

GPS stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $263,027.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $263,027.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $274,314.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 73.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,617,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in GAP by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

