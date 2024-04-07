Analysts Set TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Price Target at $107.46

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.46.

Several brokerages have commented on TKO. TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

