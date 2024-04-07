Analyzing FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -5.91% -17.81% -9.17% FitLife Brands 9.58% 24.46% 14.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ChromaDex and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 1 0 3.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

ChromaDex currently has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 44.28%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

This table compares ChromaDex and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $83.57 million 3.62 -$4.94 million ($0.07) -57.42 FitLife Brands $52.70 million 2.42 $4.43 million $1.08 25.71

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex. ChromaDex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of ChromaDex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ChromaDex has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and Immulina, a spirulina extract with predominant active compounds of Braun-type lipoproteins for supporting human immune function. In addition, it offers phytochemical reference standards, and other research and development services. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, ShopHQ, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

