Analyzing Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quest Diagnostics and BioNexus Gene Lab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 9 2 0 2.18 BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $144.18, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and BioNexus Gene Lab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $9.25 billion 1.57 $854.00 million $7.49 17.44 BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million 1.04 -$360,000.00 ($0.02) -32.10

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than BioNexus Gene Lab. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and BioNexus Gene Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 9.23% 15.79% 7.40% BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09%

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to physicians, hospitals, patients and consumers, health plans, government agencies, employers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies and insurers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile phlebotomists, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

(Get Free Report)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.