Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.14. Annexon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $49,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,908,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Annexon by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

