Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of AON worth $61,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.99. 752,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,560. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.21. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.