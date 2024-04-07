Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

ABUS stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,988,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

