Argus Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Hold

Argus cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

