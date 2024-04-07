Ark Price Reaches $0.97 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $174.17 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001836 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001325 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002810 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,010,616 coins and its circulating supply is 180,011,400 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

