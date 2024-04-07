Arlington Trust Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 157.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $311,238,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.66. 39,352,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,936,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.