Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys 1,833 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 898.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of INTU traded up $14.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $635.74. 1,353,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,936. The business has a 50 day moving average of $647.28 and a 200 day moving average of $591.92. The company has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

