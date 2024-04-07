Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys 1,894 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27,057.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.96. 1,167,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.92.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

