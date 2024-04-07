Arlington Trust Co LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 328.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,883. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.11 and its 200-day moving average is $163.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.