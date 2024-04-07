Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,717 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.50. 5,189,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,293. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

