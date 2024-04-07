Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $27.71 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 431.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $179.37. The stock had a trading volume of 672,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,574. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average of $168.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

