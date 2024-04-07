Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 36,125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

