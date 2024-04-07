Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $329,000 in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.98. 1,484,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,252. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $53.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

