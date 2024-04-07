Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $464,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,988. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

