Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $690,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $2,644,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 714,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,919,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 921,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

