Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases 2,626 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 750.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,257,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,787. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $215.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.