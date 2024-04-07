Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $331.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average is $247.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.40.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

