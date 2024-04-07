Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 261 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,942. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

