Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Price Performance

NYSE AINC opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

