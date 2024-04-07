Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stake Boosted by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.36% of Ashland worth $58,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 25.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Ashland Stock Down 0.6 %

ASH stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.