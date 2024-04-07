Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aspira Women’s Health from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at $255,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

