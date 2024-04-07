AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

