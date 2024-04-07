AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($138.09) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £117.13 ($147.03).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
