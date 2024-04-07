Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Athabasca Oil

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$5.10 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$5.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.