Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,615,071.18 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total transaction of $1,615,071.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,065 shares in the company, valued at $96,042,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,595,045.55.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,002.61.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $1,607,983.92.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.83, for a total transaction of $1,630,317.03.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,966.65.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $196.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.39. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $138,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.