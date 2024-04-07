AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $178.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AN

AutoNation Trading Up 1.1 %

AN opened at $158.46 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoNation will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,060 shares of company stock valued at $84,837,845 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.