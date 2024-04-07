AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $3,450.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,089.61.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,104.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,966.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2,727.18. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,997 shares of company stock worth $61,108,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

