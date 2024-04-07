Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $412.08 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion and $412.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $48.55 or 0.00069853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00024982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,573,680 coins and its circulating supply is 377,884,040 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

